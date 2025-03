Sports on TV for Thursday, March 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Thursday, March 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Carlton

AUTO RACING

11:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

3:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Louisville, First Round, Lexington, Ky.

12:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: High Point vs. Purdue, First Round, Providence, R.I.

1:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Montana vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Denver

2 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: SIU-Edwardsville vs. Houston, First Round, Wichita, Kan.

2:50

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. vs. Auburn, First Round, Lexington, Ky.

3:15 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. vs. Clemson, First Round, Providence, R.I.

4:05 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: VCU vs. BYU, First Round, Denver

4:35 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Wichita, Kan.

6:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Wofford vs. Tennessee, First Round, Lexington, Ky.

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Kansas, First Round, Providence, R.I.

7:25 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Yale vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Denver

7:35 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Missouri, First Round, Wichita, Kan.

9:25 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Utah St. vs. UCLA, First Round, Lexington, Ky.

9:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Omaha vs. St. John’s, First Round, Providence, R.I.

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: UC San Diego vs. Michigan, First Round, Denver

10:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech, First Round, Wichita, Kan.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Columbia, First Four, Chapel Hill, N.C.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: William & Mary vs. High Point, First Four, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue vs. Wisconsin, Oklahoma City,

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan vs. Maryland, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: First Round, Philadelphia

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Second Round, Philadelphia

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas (ss) vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Big 12 Pro Day: Day 2, Frisco, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Turkey vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Istanbul

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Spain, Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Rotterdam, Netherlands

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. France, Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Split, Croatia

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

