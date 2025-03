Sports on TV for Sunday, March 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, March 30 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 4 p.m. NHLN — Coachella…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, March 30

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Coachella Valley at Chicago

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, Del Valle, Texas (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 11, Seattle (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — California at Louisville

BTN — Southern Cal at Indiana

2 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:20 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Houston, Elite Eight, Indianapolis

5:05 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Auburn, Elite Eight, Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. South Carolina, Elite Eight, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, Elite Eight, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Allentown, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Denver vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Manchester, N.H.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

SECN — Florida at Auburn

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at LSU

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

CYCLING

3 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Volta a Catalunya, Final Stage, 54 Miles, Barcelona (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Legacy on Ice, Washington

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Final Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Halifax at Georgia

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Florida

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Jose at Los Angeles

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

SKIING

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin at St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Napoli (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville at Chicago

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Seattle at Angel City

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Doubles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Final

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Michigan at Memphis

3 p.m.

ESPN — Birmingham at D.C.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: San Diego at Vegas

