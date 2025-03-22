Sports on TV for Sunday, March 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, March 23 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3 a.m. (Sunday) FS1…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, March 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 10, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Florida, Second Round, Raleigh, N.C.

2:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Duke, Second Round, Raleigh, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Oklahoma St. at SMU, Second Round

5:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Milwaukee

6:10 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Alabama, Second Round, Cleveland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Loyola of Chicago at San Francisco, Second Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: Arkansas St. at North Texas, Second Round

7:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Colorado St. vs. Maryland, Second Round, Seattle

7:45 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Iowa St., Second Round, Milwaukee

8:40 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Cleveland

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Kent St. at Stanford, Second Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: UAB at Santa Clara, Second Round

9:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Arizona, Second Round, Seattle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Duke, Second Round

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Michigan at Notre Dame, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at Kentucky, Second Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Indiana at South Carolina, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Baylor, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at TCU, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Ohio St., Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at UCLA, Second Round

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Show

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Minneapolis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — High Point at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

Noon

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame

FISHING

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee (ss) vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Maine

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Chicago

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Georgia vs. Armenia, Playoff – Leg 2, Tbilisi, Georgia

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Scotland vs. Greece, Playoff – Leg 2, Glasgow, Scotland

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Italy, Playoff – Leg 2, Dortmund, Germany

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Columbus

