Sports on TV for Sunday, March 23

Sunday, March 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
11 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)
3 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 10, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
3 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
5 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12:10 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Florida, Second Round, Raleigh, N.C.
2:40 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Duke, Second Round, Raleigh, N.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Oklahoma St. at SMU, Second Round
5:15 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Milwaukee
6:10 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Alabama, Second Round, Cleveland
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Loyola of Chicago at San Francisco, Second Round
ESPNU — NIT Tournament: Arkansas St. at North Texas, Second Round
7:10 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Colorado St. vs. Maryland, Second Round, Seattle
7:45 p.m.
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Iowa St., Second Round, Milwaukee
8:40 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Cleveland
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Kent St. at Stanford, Second Round
ESPNU — NIT Tournament: UAB at Santa Clara, Second Round
9:40 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Arizona, Second Round, Seattle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Duke, Second Round
1 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Michigan at Notre Dame, Second Round
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at Kentucky, Second Round
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Indiana at South Carolina, Second Round
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Baylor, Second Round
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at TCU, Second Round
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Ohio St., Second Round
10 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at UCLA, Second Round
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Show
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Minneapolis
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — High Point at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Oregon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
Noon
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ACCN — California at Virginia
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame
FISHING
Noon
FOX — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee (ss) vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at Maine
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Philadelphia at Chicago
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Georgia vs. Armenia, Playoff – Leg 2, Tbilisi, Georgia
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Scotland vs. Greece, Playoff – Leg 2, Glasgow, Scotland
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Italy, Playoff – Leg 2, Dortmund, Germany
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
NBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China
3:30 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)
5:30 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Columbus
