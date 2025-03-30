Sports on TV for Monday, March 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m. FS1 — College…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Utah vs. Butler, First Round, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: George Washington vs. Boise St., First Round, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Nebraska vs. Arizona St., First Round, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Washington St. vs. Georgetown, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: Villanova vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: Florida vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Texas, Elite Eight, Birmingham, Ala.

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Southern Cal, Elite Eight, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Sprite Jam Fest: From New York

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Colorado at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Cincinnati OR N.Y. Mets at Miami

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Athletics

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Memphis

TRUTV — Boston at Memphis (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Houston at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Houston at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at New Jersey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage Final Round: El Salvador vs. Honduras, Group C, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage Final Round: U.S. vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group C, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

