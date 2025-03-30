Sports on TV for Monday, March 31

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Utah vs. Butler, First Round, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: George Washington vs. Boise St., First Round, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Nebraska vs. Arizona St., First Round, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Washington St. vs. Georgetown, First Round, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: Villanova vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: Florida vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Texas, Elite Eight, Birmingham, Ala.
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Southern Cal, Elite Eight, Spokane, Wash.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Sprite Jam Fest: From New York
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Colorado at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Cincinnati OR N.Y. Mets at Miami
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Athletics
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Memphis
TRUTV — Boston at Memphis (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Houston at L.A. Lakers
TRUTV — Houston at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at New Jersey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage Final Round: El Salvador vs. Honduras, Group C, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage Final Round: U.S. vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group C, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.