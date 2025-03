Sports on TV for Monday, March 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 3 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 3

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Rose, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Rose, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:45 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Germany, Tucson, Ariz.

MLBN — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Germany, Tucson, Ariz.

8 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Colombia vs. China, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPNU — McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Houston

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at North Texas

ESPNU — Prairie View A&M at Jackson St.

FS1 — UCLA at Northwestern

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Washington at Montana

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.