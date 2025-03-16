Sports on TV for Monday, March 17

(All times Eastern)
Monday, March 17
3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League Playoffs: TBD, Championship, Medley, Fla.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League Playoffs: TBD, Championship, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI Viper Championship, Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Florida
GOLF
7 p.m.
ESPN — TGL Playoffs: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, Semifinal
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Miami, Jupiter, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Arizona (ss), Scottsdale, Ariz.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz.
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
FOX — Tokyo Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, Tokyo
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at New York
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
