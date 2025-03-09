Sports on TV for Monday, March 10

(All times Eastern)
Monday, March 10
3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
8:45 p.m.
TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: Oakland vs. Robert Morris, Semifinal, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington
9 p.m.
ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: Youngstown St. vs. Cleveland St., Semifinal, Indianapolis
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
7 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Texas at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.
6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Sacramento
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
