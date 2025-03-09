Sports on TV for Monday, March 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 10 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 10

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:45 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: Oakland vs. Robert Morris, Semifinal, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: Youngstown St. vs. Cleveland St., Semifinal, Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

