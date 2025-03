Sports on TV for March 8 – 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 8 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. TRUTV — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, March 8

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.

7:15 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla.

AUTO RACING

2:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

3:10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GOVX 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Top Fuel NHRA All-Star Callout, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CW — NC State at Miami

ESPN — Kentucky at Missouri

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Georgia

FOX — St. John’s at Marquette

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

12:30 p.m.

USA — Loyola of Chicago at UMass

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — Penn St. at Wisconsin

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Iowa St. at Kansas

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Louisville

FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

2:15 p.m.

CW — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Auburn

FOX — Seton Hall at UConn

USA — Saint Joseph’s at La Salle

3 p.m.

PEACOCK — Northwestern a Maryland

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana

4 p.m.

ACCN — California at Notre Dame

ESPNU — SMU at Florida St.

FS1 — Providence at Xavier

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Kansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Clemson

FS1 — Butler at Creighton

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse

CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA

SECN — Oklahoma at Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Baylor

ESPNU — Utah at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

FS1 — Nevada at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — UC San Diego at UC Davis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henrico, Va.

Noon

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henrico, Va.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Southern Cal, Semifinal, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNEWS — Hockey East Tournament: Northeastern vs. Boston U., Championship, Storrs, Conn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — California at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Evanston, Ill.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Evanston, Ill.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Ariz.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Final Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — LIV Golf Hong Kong: Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 313 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 313 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto (ss) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City (ss) vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.(Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Philadelphia

3 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Coventry City

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brentford FC

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Sunday, March 9

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Texas at Chicago

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 9, Indianapolis (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBS — Michigan at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Bucknell, Semifinal

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Johnson City, Tenn.

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Nebraska

1 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at American U., Semifinal

ESPN2 — Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama at Lipscomb, Championship

2:15 p.m.

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis

3 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

ESPN2 — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henrico, Va.

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Johnson City, Tenn.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

5 p.m.

ACCN — Elevate the Stage Meet: From Huntsville, Ala.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show (Taped)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Oklahoma

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championships, Evanston, Ill.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Finals, Durham, N.C.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Session 4 – Finals, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona (ss) vs. Athletics (ss), Las Vegas

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla. (Taped)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Oklahoma City

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Dallas

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Capital City at Raptors 905

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Philadelphia

TRUTV — New Jersey at Philadelphia (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

TRUTV — Pittsburgh at Minnesota (DataCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Ireland vs. France, Dublin (Taped)

9:30 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland vs. Wales, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped)

1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: England vs. Italy, Twickenham, England (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma

SWIMMING

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Orlando

