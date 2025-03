Sports on TV for March 31 – April 6

Adv29-30 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m. FS1 —…

Adv29-30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Utah vs. Butler, First Round, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: George Washington vs. Boise St., First Round, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Nebraska vs. Arizona St., First Round, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Georgetown vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite 8

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite 8

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Memphis

TRUTV — Boston at Memphis (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Houston at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Houston at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at New Jersey

Tuesday, April 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Presbyterian at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Mercer at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: DePaul vs. Cincinnati, First Round, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Oregon St. vs. UCF, First Round, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Colorado vs. Villanova, First Round, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

11 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Tulane vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Division I Tournament: TBD, Championship, Casper, Wyo.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, New York

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, New York

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Arizona at N.Y. Yankees

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Milwaukee

TRUTV — Phoenix at Milwaukee (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Denver

TRUTV — Minnesota at Denver (DataCast)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton

Wednesday, April 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — WBI Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina

SECN — Mercer at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — UMass at Boston College

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Arizona at N.Y. Yankees

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers

TRUTV — Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Chicago

TRUTV — Colorado at Chicago (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: RB Leipzig at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

Thursday, April 3

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — LSU at Oklahoma

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, First Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD vs. Link Academy (Mo.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: Bella Vista (Ariz.) vs. Brewster Academy (N.H.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: TBD vs. Columbus (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL World Tournament: Welterweights and Featherweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Miami

TRUTV — Memphis at Miami (DataCast)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKEBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Golden State at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

Friday, April 4

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird and Taurasi Show)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird and Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Second Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, First Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: Faith Family Academy (Texas) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

8:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Texas

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Golden State

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Playoffs: TBD

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Michigan

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — League One: Madison at Salt Lake

Saturday, April 5

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — SC-Upstate at High Point

8 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, San Antonio

8:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — All-Star Game: Team Lieberman vs. Team Miller, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

2 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

SECN — Texas at Missouri

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Second Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, Fourth Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Third Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

Noon

ESPN — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fishers, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fishers, Ind.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy (Featherweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

4 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

3 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Ipswich

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Austin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Inglewood, Calif.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Inglewood, Calif. (DataCast)

UFL FOOTBALL

ABC — Memphis at D.C.

Sunday, April 6

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird and Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Auburn at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas at Missouri

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at LSU

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

GOLF

1 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Final Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Final Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: TBA (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City

6 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Golden State

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at N.Y. Islanders

TRUTV — Washington at N.Y. Islanders (DataCast)

3 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Detroit

TRUTV — Florida at Detroit (DataCast)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford FC

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Phoenix at San Antonio

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Houston at Arlington

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Antonio at St. Louis

