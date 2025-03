Sports on TV for March 10 – 16

Adv08-09 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Monday, March 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

Tuesday, March 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Charlotte, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Indiana

TRUTV — Milwaukee at Indiana (DataCast)

Wednesday, March 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Washington

Noon

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Washington

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

4:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

6:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Oregon

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Creators Classic: From TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Detroit

TRUTV — Buffalo at Detroit (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Anaheim at Utah

TRUTV — Anaheim at Utah (DataCast)

Thursday, March 13

AUTO RACING

8:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 2025 Players Championship, First Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Sacramento at Golden State

TRUTV — Sacramento at Golden State (DataCast)

Friday, March 14

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Ecosave 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 2025 Players Championship, Second Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Miami

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Winnipeg

Saturday, March 15

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

CBS — TBD, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

7:40 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlanta

9:40 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

11:40 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Utah

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

4 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

SECN — Texas at Florida

3 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Washington

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The 2025 Players Championship, Third Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — New Jersey at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Montreal

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Noon

NBC — Six Nations: Italy vs. Ireland, Rome

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at AFC Bournemouth

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: TBA

Sunday, March 16

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

5 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.

1 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Selection Special

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Jacksonville at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Oklahoma at Arkansas

1 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships: From Virginia Beach, Va. (Taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The 2025 Players Championship, Final Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Las Vegas at San Diego

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

6 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at Cleveland

9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Stockton at Osceola

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Detroit

TRUTV — Vegas at Detroit (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Colorado

TRUTV — Dallas at Colorado (DataCast)

9 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Nashville at Philadelphia

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: San Diego at Angel City

