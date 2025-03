Sports on TV for Friday, March 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 7 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:15 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 7

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:15 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Laces, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Laces, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Rose, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Rose, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Sydney

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Miami (Ohio)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at VCU

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. SE Missouri, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

FOX — Purdue at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. SIU-Edwardsville, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

PEACOCK — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Richmond, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. NC State, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

PEACOCK — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Joseph’s, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. TCU, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

PEACOCK — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

PEACOCK — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Omaha at N. Dakota

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Navy

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

Midnight

FS1 — LIV Golf Hong Kong: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Denver

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

