Sports on TV for Friday, March 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 28 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:20 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:20 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Hawthorn

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

2:05 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NCTS Race at Martinsville, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: All-Star Callout, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

BTN — Oregon St. at Nebraska

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Michigan St., Sweet 16, Atlanta

7:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, Sweet 16, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, Sweet 16, Indianapolis (DataCast)

9:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Auburn, Sweet 16, Atlanta

10:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. Houston, Sweet 16, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. Houston, Sweet 16, Indianapolis (DataCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Sweet 16, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. South Carolina, Sweet 16, Birmingham, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. NC State, Sweet 16, Spokane, Wash.

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. UCLA, Sweet 16, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bentley vs. Boston College, First Round, Manchester, N.H.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. UConn, First Round, Allentown, Pa.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Maine, First Round, Allentown, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Rutgers

6 p.m.

ACCN — Oklahoma St. at Georgia Tech

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

8 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Second Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

4 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

5:40 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Baltimore at Toronto

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Miami (7:10 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Mets at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Utah at Florida

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Dolphins

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Semifinal; Miami-WTA Doubles Semifinal

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Semifinal; Miami-WTA Doubles Semifinal

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Houston

_____

