Sports betting roundup: Florida heads into March Madness as the betting favorite

March Madness is upon us, and Florida has the best odds to win the men’s national championship.

Going into the tournament, Florida is listed at +350 at the BetMGM Sportsbook.

The 2025 NCAA Tournament in men’s college basketball will get underway Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four, and the first round will begin Thursday afternoon.

Trends of the Week

While Florida leads the way, Duke is right behind the Gators at +360. That has a lot to do with Cooper Flagg’s status following his ankle injury in the ACC Tournament. Other top teams include Auburn (+400) and Houston (+600).

“Cooper Flagg’s health is a question mark, but we expect action to pour in on Duke if Flagg can play,” BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said. “Along with Duke, Florida and Michigan State are teams we don’t want to cut down the nets.”

As of Monday morning, Duke has the most bets of any team (13.5%) to win the national championship.

Florida won the SEC title game over Tennessee 86-77. The over-under was 141.5 points, meaning the over easily hit. In terms of money, 69% of it was on the over. Overall, overs went 11-4 in the SEC Tournament.

Rory McIlroy won The Players Championship, which was decided Monday morning with a three-hole aggregate playoff with J.J. Spaun. Going into the tournament, McIlroy was +1200, while Spaun was +10000. Both players finished the tournament at 12-under, while McIlroy beat Spaun in the playoff after Spaun put his tee shot on 17 in the water and made triple bogey.

Upsets of the Week

In the NBA, Cleveland’s 16-game winning streak came to an end Sunday in a 108-103 loss to Orlando. The Magic were 10.5-point underdogs and took in just 20% of the money in against-the-spread bets. In terms of the moneyline, Orlando was +375. Cleveland was the most bet NBA team overall on Sunday.

Sunday’s biggest upset in college basketball belonged to Michigan. As a 3.5-point underdog, the Wolverines beat Wisconsin 59-53. Michigan only took in 30% of the money in against-the-spread betting.

Coming Up

The Major League Baseball season will get started this week with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs playing in Japan.

Going into the year, the Dodgers are a massive favorite to win the World Series at +240. The next closest teams are the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees at +900.

The Philadelphia Phillies (+1100) and the New York Mets (+1200) round out the top five.

