NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|5
|(227)
|at DETROIT
|at TORONTO
|5½
|(215½)
|Charlotte
|LA Clippers
|12
|(213½)
|at BROOKLYN
|Golden State
|14½
|(225½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|at MINNESOTA
|7
|(225)
|Phoenix
|New York
|1
|(217½)
|at MILWAUKEE
|at DENVER
|17½
|(240½)
|Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MICHIGAN STATE
|3½
|Ole Miss
|at TENNESSEE
|4½
|Kentucky
|at AUBURN
|8½
|Michigan
|at HOUSTON
|8½
|Purdue
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|Boston
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|-134
|Athletics
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-142
|at MIAMI
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-126
|Atlanta
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-144
|Chicago Cubs
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-215
|Detroit
|+180
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-230
|Utah
|+188
|at CAROLINA
|-320
|Montreal
|+255
|at COLUMBUS
|-120
|Vancouver
|+100
|at WINNIPEG
|-182
|New Jersey
|+150
|Vegas
|-320
|at CHICAGO
|+255
|New York
|-166
|at ANAHEIM
|+138
