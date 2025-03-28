Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 28, 2025, 11:40 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland 5 (227) at DETROIT
at TORONTO (215½) Charlotte
LA Clippers 12 (213½) at BROOKLYN
Golden State 14½ (225½) at NEW ORLEANS
at MINNESOTA 7 (225) Phoenix
New York 1 (217½) at MILWAUKEE
at DENVER 17½ (240½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MICHIGAN STATE Ole Miss
at TENNESSEE Kentucky
at AUBURN Michigan
at HOUSTON Purdue

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -126 Baltimore +108
Boston -120 at TEXAS +102
at SEATTLE -134 Athletics +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -142 at MIAMI +120
at SAN DIEGO -126 Atlanta +108
at ARIZONA -144 Chicago Cubs +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -210 Colorado +176
at HOUSTON -126 N.Y Mets +108
at LA DODGERS -215 Detroit +180

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -230 Utah +188
at CAROLINA -320 Montreal +255
at COLUMBUS -120 Vancouver +100
at WINNIPEG -182 New Jersey +150
Vegas -320 at CHICAGO +255
New York -166 at ANAHEIM +138

