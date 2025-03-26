NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3 (230) Washington LA Lakers 1 (235) at INDIANA LA Clippers 2…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3 (230) Washington LA Lakers 1 (235) at INDIANA LA Clippers 2 (217½) at NEW YORK at BROOKLYN 1½ (213½) Toronto at DENVER 4 (225) Milwaukee Boston 3½ (223½) at PHOENIX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LOYOLA CHICAGO 4½ Kent State at UC IRVINE 5½ UAB

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -220 at CHICAGO +180 at N.Y ISLANDERS -125 Vancouver +104 at ANAHEIM -118 Boston -102 Dallas -152 at EDMONTON +126

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.