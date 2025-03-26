Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 26, 2025, 12:56 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 3 (230) Washington
LA Lakers 1 (235) at INDIANA
LA Clippers 2 (217½) at NEW YORK
at BROOKLYN (213½) Toronto
at DENVER 4 (225) Milwaukee
Boston (223½) at PHOENIX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at LOYOLA CHICAGO Kent State
at UC IRVINE UAB

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New Jersey -220 at CHICAGO +180
at N.Y ISLANDERS -125 Vancouver +104
at ANAHEIM -118 Boston -102
Dallas -152 at EDMONTON +126

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up