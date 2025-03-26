NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3 (230) Washington LA Lakers 1 (235) at INDIANA LA Clippers 2…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3
|(230)
|Washington
|LA Lakers
|1
|(235)
|at INDIANA
|LA Clippers
|2
|(217½)
|at NEW YORK
|at BROOKLYN
|1½
|(213½)
|Toronto
|at DENVER
|4
|(225)
|Milwaukee
|Boston
|3½
|(223½)
|at PHOENIX
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at LOYOLA CHICAGO
|4½
|Kent State
|at UC IRVINE
|5½
|UAB
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New Jersey
|-220
|at CHICAGO
|+180
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-125
|Vancouver
|+104
|at ANAHEIM
|-118
|Boston
|-102
|Dallas
|-152
|at EDMONTON
|+126
