NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 11 (231½) New Orleans Cleveland 15½ (235½) at UTAH at MIAMI 3½ (211½) Charlotte at ATLANTA 10 (237½) Philadelphia San Antonio 1 (234) at TORONTO Boston 7½ (222) at PORTLAND at HOUSTON 7 (227½) Denver Oklahoma City 3½ (228½) at LA CLIPPERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA 9½ UConn at DUKE 11½ Baylor at SMU 9½ Oklahoma State Illinois 1½ at KENTUCKY at ALABAMA 5½ Saint Mary’s (CA) at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ Loyola Chicago at NORTH TEXAS 4½ Arkansas State at MARYLAND 7½ Colorado State at IOWA STATE 5½ Ole Miss at MICHIGAN STATE 7½ New Mexico at SANTA CLARA 6½ UAB at STANFORD 6½ Kent State at UC IRVINE 7½ Jacksonville State at ARIZONA 3½ Oregon

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -142 at CHICAGO +118 at WINNIPEG -295 Buffalo +235 at FLORIDA -275 Pittsburgh +220 at ST. LOUIS -176 Nashville +146 at VEGAS -111 Tampa Bay -108 Carolina -215 at ANAHEIM +176 at LOS ANGELES -230 Boston +188

