NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 9 (219½) Brooklyn Golden State 3 (230½) at ATLANTA at NEW YORK 15½ (220½) Washington Milwaukee 1½ (228½) at SACRAMENTO at LA LAKERS 11 (233½) Chicago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 6½ McNeese at GEORGE MASON 5½ Bradley at ST. JOHN’S 7½ Arkansas at TEXAS A&M 2½ Michigan at TEXAS TECH 7½ Drake at AUBURN 9½ Creighton at WISCONSIN 1½ BYU at HOUSTON 5½ Gonzaga at TENNESSEE 5½ UCLA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -152 Vancouver +126 at MINNESOTA -138 Buffalo +115 at DALLAS -275 Philadelphia +220 at ST. LOUIS -285 Chicago +230 at N.Y ISLANDERS -134 Calgary +112 Carolina -113 at LOS ANGELES -106 Tampa Bay -118 at UTAH -102 at WASHINGTON OFF Florida OFF Colorado -184 at MONTREAL +152 Toronto -156 at NASHVILLE +130 at NEW JERSEY -120 Ottawa +100 at VEGAS -205 Detroit +168 at EDMONTON -156 Seattle +130 Boston -144 at SAN JOSE +120

