Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 21, 2025, 12:14 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Orlando (216½) at WASHINGTON
Houston 5 (213½) at MIAMI
at MINNESOTA 14 (228½) New Orleans
at OKLAHOMA CITY 19½ (226½) Charlotte
at SAN ANTONIO (241) Philadelphia
Detroit (236) at DALLAS
Boston 13 (227½) at UTAH
Cleveland (239) at PHOENIX
at PORTLAND 1 (224½) Denver
at LA CLIPPERS 6 (231) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MISSISSIPPI STATE Baylor
at ALABAMA 22½ Robert Morris
at IOWA STATE 14½ Lipscomb
Colorado State at MEMPHIS
at DUKE 32½ Mount St. Mary’s
at SAINT MARY’S (CA) Vanderbilt
North Carolina at OLE MISS
at MARYLAND 10½ Grand Canyon
at FLORIDA 28½ Norfolk State
at KENTUCKY 11½ Troy
at MARQUETTE New Mexico
at ARIZONA 14½ Akron
at UCONN Oklahoma
at ILLINOIS Xavier
at MICHIGAN STATE 17½ Bryant
at OREGON Liberty

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -130 Columbus +108

