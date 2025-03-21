NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 7½ (216½) at WASHINGTON Houston 5 (213½) at MIAMI at MINNESOTA 14 (228½)…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 7½ (216½) at WASHINGTON Houston 5 (213½) at MIAMI at MINNESOTA 14 (228½) New Orleans at OKLAHOMA CITY 19½ (226½) Charlotte at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (241) Philadelphia Detroit 8½ (236) at DALLAS Boston 13 (227½) at UTAH Cleveland 7½ (239) at PHOENIX at PORTLAND 1 (224½) Denver at LA CLIPPERS 6 (231) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MISSISSIPPI STATE 1½ Baylor at ALABAMA 22½ Robert Morris at IOWA STATE 14½ Lipscomb Colorado State 2½ at MEMPHIS at DUKE 32½ Mount St. Mary’s at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 4½ Vanderbilt North Carolina 1½ at OLE MISS at MARYLAND 10½ Grand Canyon at FLORIDA 28½ Norfolk State at KENTUCKY 11½ Troy at MARQUETTE 3½ New Mexico at ARIZONA 14½ Akron at UCONN 5½ Oklahoma at ILLINOIS 3½ Xavier at MICHIGAN STATE 17½ Bryant at OREGON 6½ Liberty

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -130 Columbus +108

