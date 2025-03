NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 7½ (221½) at CHARLOTTE at INDIANA 9 (225½) Brooklyn at SACRAMENTO 6½…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 7½ (221½) at CHARLOTTE at INDIANA 9 (225½) Brooklyn at SACRAMENTO 6½ (234½) Chicago at GOLDEN STATE 14½ (224½) Toronto Milwaukee 3½ (225) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LOUISVILLE 2½ Creighton at PURDUE 7½ High Point at WISCONSIN 16½ Montana at HOUSTON 28½ SIU-Edwardsville at AUBURN 31½ Alabama State at CLEMSON 7½ McNeese at BYU 2½ VCU at GONZAGA 6½ Georgia at TENNESSEE 18½ Wofford at KANSAS 4½ Arkansas at TEXAS A&M 7½ Yale at MISSOURI 6½ Drake at UCLA 5½ Utah State at ST. JOHN’S 18½ Omaha at MICHIGAN 2½ UCSD at TEXAS TECH 14½ UNC Wilmington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -184 at COLUMBUS +152 at OTTAWA OFF Colorado OFF at N.Y RANGERS -125 Toronto +104 at NEW JERSEY -192 Calgary +158 at WASHINGTON -245 Philadelphia +198 at N.Y ISLANDERS -134 Montreal +112 at ST. LOUIS -144 Vancouver +120 at NASHVILLE -170 Anaheim +140 at DALLAS -134 Tampa Bay +112 Los Angeles -255 at CHICAGO +205 at UTAH -172 Buffalo +142 at EDMONTON -120 Winnipeg +100 at VEGAS -250 Boston +202 Carolina -320 at SAN JOSE +255

