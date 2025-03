NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (233) Dallas Houston 2½ (208½) at ORLANDO Detroit 5½ (217) at…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (233) Dallas Houston 2½ (208½) at ORLANDO Detroit 5½ (217) at MIAMI at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Philadelphia New York 8½ (229½) at SAN ANTONIO at MINNESOTA 13 (227) New Orleans at UTAH 2½ (237½) Washington at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland Denver 1½ (233) at LA LAKERS at PHOENIX 7 (236½) Chicago at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at AMERICAN 2½ Mount St. Mary’s at GEORGE MASON 7½ Samford at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 5½ UAB at BRADLEY 2½ North Alabama at NORTH TEXAS 7½ Furman at SMU 10½ Northern Iowa Xavier 2½ at TEXAS at UC IRVINE 7½ Northern Colorado Loyola Chicago 3½ at SAN JOSE STATE at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ Utah Valley

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -115 at TORONTO -104 at MINNESOTA -184 Seattle +152

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.