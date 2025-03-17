NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|7½
|(210½)
|Miami
|at HOUSTON
|15½
|(222½)
|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|7
|(232½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|at MINNESOTA
|7½
|(229)
|Indiana
|Chicago
|5½
|(240)
|at UTAH
|at PORTLAND
|6
|(231)
|Washington
|at SACRAMENTO
|2½
|(237½)
|Memphis
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4½
|(236½)
|Denver
|at PHOENIX
|8½
|(227)
|Toronto
|at LA LAKERS
|9
|(229½)
|San Antonio
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New Jersey
|-132
|at COLUMBUS
|+110
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-275
|Philadelphia
|+220
|at TORONTO
|-215
|Calgary
|+176
|Los Angeles
|-152
|at MINNESOTA
|+126
