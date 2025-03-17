Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 17, 2025, 11:41 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (210½) Miami
at HOUSTON 15½ (222½) Philadelphia
Detroit 7 (232½) at NEW ORLEANS
at MINNESOTA (229) Indiana
Chicago (240) at UTAH
at PORTLAND 6 (231) Washington
at SACRAMENTO (237½) Memphis
at GOLDEN STATE (236½) Denver
at PHOENIX (227) Toronto
at LA LAKERS 9 (229½) San Antonio

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New Jersey -132 at COLUMBUS +110
at BOSTON OFF Buffalo OFF
at TAMPA BAY -275 Philadelphia +220
at TORONTO -215 Calgary +176
Los Angeles -152 at MINNESOTA +126

