NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (210½) Miami at HOUSTON 15½ (222½) Philadelphia Detroit 7 (232½) at NEW ORLEANS at MINNESOTA 7½ (229) Indiana Chicago 5½ (240) at UTAH at PORTLAND 6 (231) Washington at SACRAMENTO 2½ (237½) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE 4½ (236½) Denver at PHOENIX 8½ (227) Toronto at LA LAKERS 9 (229½) San Antonio

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -132 at COLUMBUS +110 at BOSTON OFF Buffalo OFF at TAMPA BAY -275 Philadelphia +220 at TORONTO -215 Calgary +176 Los Angeles -152 at MINNESOTA +126

