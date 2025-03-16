Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 16, 2025, 8:40 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 7 (211) Miami
at HOUSTON 13 (217½) Philadelphia
Detroit 6 (232) at NEW ORLEANS
at MINNESOTA (230½) Indiana
Chicago (238½) at UTAH
at PORTLAND (231½) Washington
Memphis 2 (245) at SACRAMENTO
at GOLDEN STATE (239) Denver
at PHOENIX 8 (234½) Toronto
at LA LAKERS 11 (226½) San Antonio

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -126 Buffalo +105
at TAMPA BAY -255 Philadelphia +205
New Jersey -138 at COLUMBUS +115
at TORONTO -210 Calgary +172
Los Angeles -146 at MINNESOTA +122

