NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7 (211) Miami at HOUSTON 13 (217½) Philadelphia Detroit 6 (232)…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7 (211) Miami at HOUSTON 13 (217½) Philadelphia Detroit 6 (232) at NEW ORLEANS at MINNESOTA 7½ (230½) Indiana Chicago 4½ (238½) at UTAH at PORTLAND 4½ (231½) Washington Memphis 2 (245) at SACRAMENTO at GOLDEN STATE 3½ (239) Denver at PHOENIX 8 (234½) Toronto at LA LAKERS 11 (226½) San Antonio

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -126 Buffalo +105 at TAMPA BAY -255 Philadelphia +205 New Jersey -138 at COLUMBUS +115 at TORONTO -210 Calgary +172 Los Angeles -146 at MINNESOTA +122

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.