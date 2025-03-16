NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|7
|(211)
|Miami
|at HOUSTON
|13
|(217½)
|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|6
|(232)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|at MINNESOTA
|7½
|(230½)
|Indiana
|Chicago
|4½
|(238½)
|at UTAH
|at PORTLAND
|4½
|(231½)
|Washington
|Memphis
|2
|(245)
|at SACRAMENTO
|at GOLDEN STATE
|3½
|(239)
|Denver
|at PHOENIX
|8
|(234½)
|Toronto
|at LA LAKERS
|11
|(226½)
|San Antonio
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-126
|Buffalo
|+105
|at TAMPA BAY
|-255
|Philadelphia
|+205
|New Jersey
|-138
|at COLUMBUS
|+115
|at TORONTO
|-210
|Calgary
|+172
|Los Angeles
|-146
|at MINNESOTA
|+122
