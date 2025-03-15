NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|11
|(218½)
|Orlando
|at DALLAS
|5½
|(225½)
|Philadelphia
|at LA LAKERS
|4
|(231)
|Phoenix
|at PORTLAND
|7½
|(229)
|Toronto
|Atlanta
|6
|(229)
|at BROOKLYN
|at MINNESOTA
|13½
|(232)
|Utah
|at LA CLIPPERS
|12½
|(221½)
|Charlotte
|Oklahoma City
|4
|(233)
|at MILWAUKEE
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+128
|at COLORADO
|-137
|Dallas
|+114
|at ST. LOUIS
|-182
|Anaheim
|+150
|Edmonton
|-152
|at N.Y RANGERS
|+126
|Florida
|-152
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+126
|at VANCOUVER
|OFF
|Utah
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|-184
|at SEATTLE
|+152
