NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 11 (218½) Orlando at DALLAS 5½ (225½) Philadelphia at LA LAKERS 4 (231) Phoenix at PORTLAND 7½ (229) Toronto Atlanta 6 (229) at BROOKLYN at MINNESOTA 13½ (232) Utah at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (221½) Charlotte Oklahoma City 4 (233) at MILWAUKEE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -154 at DETROIT +128 at COLORADO -137 Dallas +114 at ST. LOUIS -182 Anaheim +150 Edmonton -152 at N.Y RANGERS +126 Florida -152 at N.Y ISLANDERS +126 at VANCOUVER OFF Utah OFF Winnipeg -184 at SEATTLE +152

