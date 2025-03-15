Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 15, 2025, 11:56 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 11 (218½) Orlando
at DALLAS (225½) Philadelphia
at LA LAKERS 4 (231) Phoenix
at PORTLAND (229) Toronto
Atlanta 6 (229) at BROOKLYN
at MINNESOTA 13½ (232) Utah
at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (221½) Charlotte
Oklahoma City 4 (233) at MILWAUKEE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -154 at DETROIT +128
at COLORADO -137 Dallas +114
at ST. LOUIS -182 Anaheim +150
Edmonton -152 at N.Y RANGERS +126
Florida -152 at N.Y ISLANDERS +126
at VANCOUVER OFF Utah OFF
Winnipeg -184 at SEATTLE +152

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

