Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 14, 2025, 6:42 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Boston
Oklahoma City (235) at DETROIT
at MILWAUKEE 4 (236½) Indiana
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Miami
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE 7 (228) New York
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at YALE Princeton
at BRYANT Maine
at CORNELL Dartmouth

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -188 at BUFFALO +155
New Jersey -150 at PITTSBURGH +125
Washington -275 at SAN JOSE +220
New York -138 at COLUMBUS +115
Florida -200 at MONTREAL +164
at TORONTO -162 Ottawa +134
Tampa Bay -166 at BOSTON +138
Carolina -172 at PHILADELPHIA +142
at LOS ANGELES -215 Nashville +176
at MINNESOTA -118 St. Louis -102
at VANCOUVER -240 Chicago +195

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

