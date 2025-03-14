NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Boston Oklahoma City 6½ (235) at DETROIT at MILWAUKEE 4…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Boston Oklahoma City 6½ (235) at DETROIT at MILWAUKEE 4 (236½) Indiana at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Miami at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Chicago at GOLDEN STATE 7 (228) New York at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) New Orleans at DENVER OFF (OFF) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at YALE 7½ Princeton at BRYANT 6½ Maine at CORNELL 5½ Dartmouth

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -188 at BUFFALO +155 New Jersey -150 at PITTSBURGH +125 Washington -275 at SAN JOSE +220 New York -138 at COLUMBUS +115 Florida -200 at MONTREAL +164 at TORONTO -162 Ottawa +134 Tampa Bay -166 at BOSTON +138 Carolina -172 at PHILADELPHIA +142 at LOS ANGELES -215 Nashville +176 at MINNESOTA -118 St. Louis -102 at VANCOUVER -240 Chicago +195

