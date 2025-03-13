NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7½ (216½) at MIAMI Indiana 11 (233½) at PHILADELPHIA LA Clippers 3½ (232)…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|7½
|(216½)
|at MIAMI
|Indiana
|11
|(233½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|LA Clippers
|3½
|(232)
|at ATLANTA
|at HOUSTON
|11½
|(224)
|Dallas
|at MINNESOTA
|10½
|(208½)
|Orlando
|at SAN ANTONIO
|4
|(230)
|Charlotte
|Cleveland
|1½
|(245)
|at MEMPHIS
|at UTAH
|2
|(230)
|Toronto
|at DENVER
|14½
|(232)
|LA Lakers
|at PHOENIX
|2½
|(233½)
|Sacramento
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VCU
|10½
|Saint Bonaventure
|at MICHIGAN STATE
|5½
|Oregon
|at MEMPHIS
|9½
|Wichita State
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-230
|Detroit
|+188
|Edmonton
|-142
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+118
|at WINNIPEG
|-134
|Dallas
|+112
|Colorado
|-192
|at CALGARY
|+158
|Nashville
|-144
|at ANAHEIM
|+120
|Utah
|-134
|at SEATTLE
|+112
