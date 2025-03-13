NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7½ (216½) at MIAMI Indiana 11 (233½) at PHILADELPHIA LA Clippers 3½ (232)…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7½ (216½) at MIAMI Indiana 11 (233½) at PHILADELPHIA LA Clippers 3½ (232) at ATLANTA at HOUSTON 11½ (224) Dallas at MINNESOTA 10½ (208½) Orlando at SAN ANTONIO 4 (230) Charlotte Cleveland 1½ (245) at MEMPHIS at UTAH 2 (230) Toronto at DENVER 14½ (232) LA Lakers at PHOENIX 2½ (233½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VCU 10½ Saint Bonaventure at MICHIGAN STATE 5½ Oregon at MEMPHIS 9½ Wichita State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -230 Detroit +188 Edmonton -142 at N.Y ISLANDERS +118 at WINNIPEG -134 Dallas +112 Colorado -192 at CALGARY +158 Nashville -144 at ANAHEIM +120 Utah -134 at SEATTLE +112

