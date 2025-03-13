Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 13, 2025, 11:57 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (216½) at MIAMI
Indiana 11 (233½) at PHILADELPHIA
LA Clippers (232) at ATLANTA
at HOUSTON 11½ (224) Dallas
at MINNESOTA 10½ (208½) Orlando
at SAN ANTONIO 4 (230) Charlotte
Cleveland (245) at MEMPHIS
at UTAH 2 (230) Toronto
at DENVER 14½ (232) LA Lakers
at PHOENIX (233½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VCU 10½ Saint Bonaventure
at MICHIGAN STATE Oregon
at MEMPHIS Wichita State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -230 Detroit +188
Edmonton -142 at N.Y ISLANDERS +118
at WINNIPEG -134 Dallas +112
Colorado -192 at CALGARY +158
Nashville -144 at ANAHEIM +120
Utah -134 at SEATTLE +112

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

