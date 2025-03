NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 3½ (219½) Philadelphia at ATLANTA 8½ (233½) Charlotte at BOSTON 4 (228½)…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 3½ (219½) Philadelphia at ATLANTA 8½ (233½) Charlotte at BOSTON 4 (228½) Oklahoma City at MEMPHIS 12½ (245½) Utah at HOUSTON 4 (229) Phoenix at MIAMI 2 (210½) LA Clippers at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (237½) Dallas New York 4 (226½) at PORTLAND at DENVER 3½ (235½) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DAVIDSON 5½ Richmond at GEORGIA TECH 1½ Virginia at IOWA STATE 8½ Cincinnati at ARKANSAS 3½ South Carolina at RICE 3½ Charlotte at RHODE ISLAND 4½ Fordham at SAN JOSE STATE 1½ Wyoming at VANDERBILT 2½ Texas Northwestern 2½ at MINNESOTA Butler 1½ at PROVIDENCE at UMASS 2½ La Salle at NEVADA 12½ Fresno State at NORFOLK STATE 16½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at OHIO STATE 5½ Iowa at GEORGETOWN 3½ DePaul at UNLV 12½ Air Force at MISSISSIPPI STATE 8½ LSU at AMERICAN 2½ Navy USC 1½ at RUTGERS at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 14½ Coppin State at VILLANOVA 11½ Seton Hall at UCSB 4½ CSU Bakersfield at GEORGIA 2½ Oklahoma at GRAND CANYON 8½ UT Arlington Cal Poly 3½ at UC DAVIS

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -137 Buffalo +114 at CALGARY -122 Vancouver +102 at UTAH -225 Anaheim +184 at SEATTLE -146 Montreal +122

