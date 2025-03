NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4½ (232½) Oklahoma City at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Charlotte at TORONTO OFF…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4½ (232½) Oklahoma City at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Charlotte at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Utah at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Dallas at MIAMI OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) New York at DENVER OFF (OFF) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DAVIDSON 5½ Richmond at GEORGIA TECH 1½ Virginia at IOWA STATE 8½ Cincinnati at ARKANSAS 3½ South Carolina at RICE 3½ Charlotte at RHODE ISLAND 4½ Fordham at SAN JOSE STATE 1½ Wyoming Northwestern 2½ at MINNESOTA at VANDERBILT 2½ Texas Butler 1½ at PROVIDENCE at UMASS 2½ La Salle at NEVADA 12½ Fresno State at NORFOLK STATE 16½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at OHIO STATE 5½ Iowa at GEORGETOWN 3½ DePaul at MISSISSIPPI STATE 9½ LSU at UNLV 13½ Air Force at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 14½ Coppin State USC 1½ at RUTGERS at VILLANOVA 10½ Seton Hall at UCSB 4½ CSU Bakersfield at GEORGIA 2½ Oklahoma Cal Poly 2½ at UC DAVIS at GRAND CANYON 8½ UT Arlington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -132 Buffalo +110 at CALGARY -122 Vancouver +102 at UTAH -225 Anaheim +184 at SEATTLE -150 Montreal +125

