NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 11 (235) Philadelphia at MIAMI 9½ (216½) Charlotte at BOSTON 17½ (229) Utah LA Lakers 6 (216½) at BROOKLYN at TORONTO 7 (232) Washington at MEMPHIS 4 (243½) Phoenix at OKLAHOMA CITY 9 (238) Denver Indiana 6 (241½) at CHICAGO at HOUSTON 4½ (212) Orlando at SAN ANTONIO 6½ (231) Dallas at GOLDEN STATE 12 (233) Portland New York 2½ (219) at SACRAMENTO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Texas A&M-CC 4½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at TOWSON 6½ Delaware at ROBERT MORRIS 3½ Oakland at FURMAN 1½ Wofford Arkansas State 1½ at TROY at IDAHO STATE 1½ Montana State at UNC WILMINGTON 3½ Charleston (SC) at NICHOLLS STATE 3½ Incarnate Word at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 19½ Pepperdine at CLEVELAND STATE 2½ Youngstown State at PORTLAND STATE 4½ Idaho at GONZAGA 14½ San Francisco

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -194 at BUFFALO +160 at OTTAWA -166 Detroit +138 at COLORADO -520 Chicago +385 Toronto -122 at UTAH +102

