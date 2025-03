NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (242) Denver Phoenix 7½ (230½) at DALLAS Memphis 10 (232½)…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (242) Denver Phoenix 7½ (230½) at DALLAS Memphis 10 (232½) at NEW ORLEANS at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Utah at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) San Antonio at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Cleveland at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Detroit at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN STATE 6½ Michigan at NEBRASKA 6½ Iowa at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 5½ East Carolina at RUTGERS 4½ Minnesota at WICHITA STATE 11½ Tulsa North Texas 5½ at TEMPLE UAB 3½ at TULANE Oregon 7½ at WASHINGTON UTSA 1½ at CHARLOTTE at TEXAS A&M-CC 6½ Houston Christian at SE LOUISIANA 2½ Incarnate Word

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -150 at PHILADELPHIA +125 at MINNESOTA -162 Pittsburgh +134 at WASHINGTON -255 Seattle +205 at CAROLINA -134 Winnipeg +112 at N.Y RANGERS -166 Columbus +138 at VEGAS -170 Los Angeles +140 New York -122 at ANAHEIM +102 Dallas -162 at VANCOUVER +134

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.