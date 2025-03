NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Brooklyn 1½ (216½) at CHARLOTTE at HOUSTON 7½ (228) New Orleans Indiana 2½ (243½)…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Brooklyn 1½ (216½) at CHARLOTTE at HOUSTON 7½ (228) New Orleans Indiana 2½ (243½) at ATLANTA at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Washington at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Orlando at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Chicago at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Detroit at BOSTON 5 (225) LA Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ARKANSAS 1½ Mississippi State at MARQUETTE 1½ St. John’s at MISSOURI 5½ Kentucky at GEORGIA 3½ Vanderbilt at WISCONSIN 10½ Penn State Iowa State 7½ at KANSAS STATE at LOUISVILLE 11½ Stanford at TENNESSEE 15½ South Carolina Georgetown 1½ at DEPAUL at WAKE FOREST 6½ Georgia Tech at AUBURN 8½ Alabama at UCONN 18½ Seton Hall Cincinnati 2½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at MARYLAND 11½ Northwestern at INDIANA 1½ Ohio State at XAVIER 10½ Providence SMU 1½ at FLORIDA STATE Texas A&M 5½ at LSU at NOTRE DAME 5½ Cal at COLORADO 2½ TCU at KANSAS 2½ Arizona at WEST VIRGINIA 7½ UCF at CLEMSON 17½ Virginia Tech at CREIGHTON 12½ Butler at FLORIDA 10½ Ole Miss at PITTSBURGH 12½ Boston College Duke 10½ at NORTH CAROLINA at UCLA 8½ USC at SYRACUSE 1½ Virginia Texas Tech 9½ at ARIZONA STATE at TEXAS 5½ Oklahoma at BYU 12½ Utah Houston 4½ at BAYLOR

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at OTTAWA -140 N.Y Rangers +116 at PHILADELPHIA -146 Seattle +122 at TAMPA BAY -275 Boston +220 at FLORIDA -255 Buffalo +205 at COLORADO -152 Toronto +126 at CALGARY -142 Montreal +118 at LOS ANGELES -184 St. Louis +152 at NASHVILLE -275 Chicago +220 New York -196 at SAN JOSE +162 at EDMONTON -120 Dallas +100

