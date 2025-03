NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 7½ (219) Chicago Indiana 2½ (247) at ATLANTA at BOSTON 13½ (223)…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 7½ (219) Chicago Indiana 2½ (247) at ATLANTA at BOSTON 13½ (223) Philadelphia Golden State 10 (OFF) at BROOKLYN Houston 4½ (228) at NEW ORLEANS at LA LAKERS 3½ (228½) New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ Indiana State at ILLINOIS STATE 5½ Missouri State at PACIFIC 1½ San Diego at MANHATTAN 2½ Sacred Heart at COLGATE 6½ Army at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1½ Navy at AMERICAN 3½ Lafayette at BUCKNELL 6½ Loyola (MD) at QUINNIPIAC 8½ Mount St. Mary’s at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2½ Purdue Fort Wayne at SAINT PETER’S 4½ Niagara at SIENA 8½ Fairfield at EAST CAROLINA 4½ Tulane at UAB 5½ Florida Atlantic at RIDER 7½ Canisius at MARIST 1 Merrimack at MURRAY STATE 5½ Evansville at NORTH ALABAMA 5½ Jacksonville Norfolk State 4 at HOWARD at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 1½ Liberty at LOUISIANA TECH 5½ New Mexico State at DELAWARE STATE 11 Maryland-Eastern Shore at SAM HOUSTON 2½ UTEP at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 10½ North Carolina Central at WESTERN KENTUCKY 7½ Florida International at ROBERT MORRIS 6½ Wright State Wichita State 1½ at RICE at CLEVELAND STATE 4½ Northern Kentucky Michigan State 7½ at IOWA at MILWAUKEE 5½ Oakland Morgan State 4½ at COPPIN STATE Utah Valley 3 at ABILENE CHRISTIAN Jackson State 8½ at UAPB at LIPSCOMB 10½ Queens Alcorn State 17 at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Seattle U 5½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at GRAND CANYON 16 Utah Tech at NORTH TEXAS 14½ Charlotte UC Irvine 6½ at UC DAVIS at SOUTHERN 7 Alabama State at GRAMBLING 5½ Alabama A&M at CSU BAKERSFIELD 1½ Hawaii at UIC 3½ Valparaiso at ST. THOMAS 9½ Denver at CAL POLY 14½ CSU Fullerton CSU Northridge 1½ at UC RIVERSIDE at CAL BAPTIST 7½ Tarleton State at UCSD 23½ Long Beach State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -275 Boston +220 Utah -111 at DETROIT -108 at TAMPA BAY -245 Buffalo +198 at FLORIDA -255 Columbus +205 Winnipeg -154 at PHILADELPHIA +128 at NASHVILLE -134 Seattle +114 at DALLAS -245 Calgary +198 at EDMONTON -265 Montreal +220 at COLORADO -420 San Jose +320

