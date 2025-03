NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 9 (221½) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON 5 (233) Utah at BOSTON 10½ (225)…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 9 (221½) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON 5 (233) Utah at BOSTON 10½ (225) Portland at CLEVELAND 11 (225½) Miami at MILWAUKEE 9½ (225) Dallas at DENVER 6½ (236) Sacramento Oklahoma City 7½ (246½) at MEMPHIS Detroit 2 (218½) at LA CLIPPERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN 1½ Maryland at PROVIDENCE 7½ DePaul at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 10½ Rhode Island Clemson 13½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at UCF 5½ Oklahoma State Xavier 1½ at BUTLER at ALABAMA 3½ Florida UT Martin 1½ at TENNESSEE TECH at CENT. CONN. ST. 13½ Le Moyne Pittsburgh 2½ at NC STATE at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 4½ Wagner at SAINT BONAVENTURE 8½ UMass at GEORGE MASON 13½ La Salle at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 2½ Stonehill George Washington 3½ at FORDHAM at CINCINNATI 8½ Kansas State at LIU 12½ Chicago State Missouri 4½ at OKLAHOMA at TEXAS TECH 17½ Colorado at UMKC 5½ Oral Roberts at UCONN 2½ Marquette Wisconsin 7½ at MINNESOTA Tennessee 3½ at OLE MISS at LOUISVILLE 14½ Cal at NOTRE DAME 1½ Stanford at LOYOLA CHICAGO 5½ Davidson Morehead State 1½ at LINDENWOOD at USC 6½ Washington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Ottawa -205 at CHICAGO +168 Washington -126 at N.Y RANGERS +105 at VEGAS -146 Toronto +122 at VANCOUVER -235 Anaheim +190 at LOS ANGELES -170 St. Louis +140

