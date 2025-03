NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 7 (208½) Toronto at INDIANA 4 (229) Houston Milwaukee 5½ (243) at…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 7 (208½) Toronto at INDIANA 4 (229) Houston Milwaukee 5½ (243) at ATLANTA at NEW YORK 4½ (231½) Golden State Cleveland 12 (245½) at CHICAGO at MINNESOTA 13½ (221½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 4½ (223½) Brooklyn LA Clippers 2 (225) at PHOENIX at LA LAKERS 8 (231½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MAINE 2½ UMass-Lowell at BRYANT 18½ New Hampshire at SOUTH CAROLINA 1½ Georgia at SOUTHERN MISS 2½ Coastal Carolina Miami (OH) 8½ at BUFFALO Akron 4½ at TOLEDO Memphis 8½ at UTSA at PURDUE 10½ Rutgers at GEORGIA TECH 9½ Miami (FL) at OHIO 10½ Eastern Michigan at BINGHAMTON 7½ NJIT at VERMONT 5½ Albany (NY) Bowling Green 3½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Central Michigan 3½ at BALL STATE Creighton 10½ at SETON HALL Kent State 7½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN North Carolina 7½ at VIRGINIA TECH at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 12½ Detroit Mercy at OAKLAND 11½ Green Bay at LOYOLA (MD) 1½ Lehigh at LAFAYETTE 6½ Holy Cross at DAYTON 6½ Saint Louis at KENTUCKY 12½ LSU VCU 9½ at DUQUESNE at MISSISSIPPI STATE 7½ Texas at WRIGHT STATE 8½ IU Indianapolis at TULSA 1½ Temple Baylor 3½ at TCU Villanova 3½ at GEORGETOWN at LOUISIANA 5½ UL Monroe Boise State 16½ at AIR FORCE at SMU 12½ Syracuse at NEVADA 1½ New Mexico at UTAH 3½ West Virginia at OHIO STATE 5½ Nebraska at OREGON 6½ Indiana Auburn 5½ at TEXAS A&M at IOWA STATE 9½ BYU at COLORADO STATE 15½ San Jose State at VIRGINIA 4½ Florida State at VANDERBILT 6½ Arkansas Wyoming 2½ at FRESNO STATE San Diego State 3½ at UNLV at ARIZONA 17½ Arizona State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -126 Nashville +105 at PHILADELPHIA -150 Calgary +125 at BUFFALO -235 San Jose +190 at TAMPA BAY -178 Columbus +146 Carolina -178 at DETROIT +146 Winnipeg -170 at N.Y ISLANDERS +140 at DALLAS -192 New Jersey +158 at COLORADO -265 Pittsburgh +215 at EDMONTON -385 Anaheim +300 at SEATTLE -118 Minnesota -102

