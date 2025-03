NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 2 (236½) Denver at CLEVELAND 10½ (228½) Portland at INDIANA OFF (OFF)…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 2 (236½) Denver at CLEVELAND 10½ (228½) Portland at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Chicago New York 5½ (224) at MIAMI at ORLANDO 6 (211) Toronto at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at UTAH OFF (OFF) New Orleans at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at EAST CAROLINA 8½ Charlotte Florida Atlantic 2½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at LIBERTY 8½ Kennesaw State Iona 6½ at CANISIUS at INDIANA STATE 1½ Southern Illinois at MICHIGAN STATE 4½ Wisconsin at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 2½ Siena at MARIST 3½ Saint Peter’s at SACRED HEART 6 Fairfield at BRADLEY 4½ Northern Iowa at CORNELL 2½ Princeton at BELMONT 2½ Murray State at ILLINOIS STATE 10½ Evansville at UIC 6½ Valparaiso at DRAKE 14½ Missouri State at MICHIGAN 2½ Illinois at KANSAS STATE 6½ Colorado Memphis 2½ at UAB at UTSA 1½ Rice at STETSON 1½ Central Arkansas North Florida 2½ at AUSTIN PEAY

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -192 at PITTSBURGH +158 at MINNESOTA -130 Boston +108 at CAROLINA -275 Calgary +220 at DALLAS -255 St. Louis +205 at N.Y RANGERS -172 Nashville +142 at VEGAS -156 New Jersey +130

