SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 31, 2025, 10:14 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 54 38 10 3 3 82 206 119
Huntsville 52 33 14 4 1 71 182 138
Roanoke 54 32 17 2 3 69 193 157
Birmingham 52 29 18 4 1 63 165 153
Fayetteville 54 28 19 5 2 63 155 175
Knoxville 54 25 23 4 2 56 149 180
Evansville 54 24 23 2 5 55 144 165
Quad City 54 24 26 2 2 52 158 179
Macon 54 20 29 5 0 45 135 170
Pensacola 54 15 28 5 6 41 132 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 3

Evansville 3, Peoria 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

