SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 30, 2025, 12:15 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 53 38 10 2 3 81 204 116
Huntsville 51 32 14 4 1 69 177 136
Roanoke 53 32 16 2 3 69 190 152
Birmingham 52 29 18 4 1 63 165 153
Fayetteville 53 27 19 5 2 61 150 172
Knoxville 54 25 23 4 2 56 149 180
Evansville 52 23 22 2 5 53 139 158
Quad City 54 24 26 2 2 52 158 179
Macon 54 20 29 5 0 45 135 170
Pensacola 54 15 28 5 6 41 132 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Huntsville 5, Evansville 0

Birmingham 2, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 2, Pensacola 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 4

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1

Quad City 4, Knoxville 1

Peoria 5, Pensacola 0

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

