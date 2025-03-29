All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|52
|37
|10
|2
|3
|79
|199
|116
|Huntsville
|51
|32
|14
|4
|1
|69
|177
|136
|Roanoke
|52
|31
|16
|2
|3
|67
|185
|148
|Birmingham
|51
|28
|18
|4
|1
|61
|161
|152
|Fayetteville
|52
|27
|18
|5
|2
|61
|149
|168
|Knoxville
|53
|25
|22
|4
|2
|56
|148
|176
|Evansville
|52
|23
|22
|2
|5
|53
|139
|158
|Quad City
|53
|23
|26
|2
|2
|50
|154
|178
|Macon
|53
|20
|28
|5
|0
|45
|131
|165
|Pensacola
|53
|15
|27
|5
|6
|41
|132
|178
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 7, Huntsville 5
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 6, Macon 5
Huntsville 5, Evansville 0
Birmingham 2, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 3, Quad City 1
Peoria 2, Pensacola 0
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
