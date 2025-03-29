All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 52 37 10 2 3 79 199 116…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 52 37 10 2 3 79 199 116 Huntsville 51 32 14 4 1 69 177 136 Roanoke 52 31 16 2 3 67 185 148 Birmingham 51 28 18 4 1 61 161 152 Fayetteville 52 27 18 5 2 61 149 168 Knoxville 53 25 22 4 2 56 148 176 Evansville 52 23 22 2 5 53 139 158 Quad City 53 23 26 2 2 50 154 178 Macon 53 20 28 5 0 45 131 165 Pensacola 53 15 27 5 6 41 132 178

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 7, Huntsville 5

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Huntsville 5, Evansville 0

Birmingham 2, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 2, Pensacola 0

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

