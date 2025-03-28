All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|36
|10
|2
|3
|77
|197
|116
|Huntsville
|50
|31
|14
|4
|1
|67
|172
|136
|Roanoke
|51
|30
|16
|2
|3
|65
|179
|143
|Fayetteville
|51
|27
|18
|5
|1
|60
|148
|166
|Birmingham
|50
|27
|18
|4
|1
|59
|159
|151
|Knoxville
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|145
|175
|Evansville
|51
|23
|21
|2
|5
|53
|139
|153
|Quad City
|52
|23
|25
|2
|2
|50
|153
|175
|Macon
|52
|20
|28
|4
|0
|44
|126
|159
|Pensacola
|52
|15
|26
|5
|6
|41
|132
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 7, Huntsville 5
Friday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.