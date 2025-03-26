All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 36 10 2 3 77 197 116…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 36 10 2 3 77 197 116 Huntsville 49 31 13 4 1 67 167 129 Roanoke 51 30 16 2 3 65 179 143 Fayetteville 51 27 18 5 1 60 148 166 Birmingham 49 26 18 4 1 57 152 146 Knoxville 52 24 22 4 2 54 145 175 Evansville 51 23 21 2 5 53 139 153 Quad City 52 23 25 2 2 50 153 175 Macon 52 20 28 4 0 44 126 159 Pensacola 52 15 26 5 6 41 132 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.