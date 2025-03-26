All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|36
|10
|2
|3
|77
|197
|116
|Huntsville
|49
|31
|13
|4
|1
|67
|167
|129
|Roanoke
|51
|30
|16
|2
|3
|65
|179
|143
|Fayetteville
|51
|27
|18
|5
|1
|60
|148
|166
|Birmingham
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|152
|146
|Knoxville
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|145
|175
|Evansville
|51
|23
|21
|2
|5
|53
|139
|153
|Quad City
|52
|23
|25
|2
|2
|50
|153
|175
|Macon
|52
|20
|28
|4
|0
|44
|126
|159
|Pensacola
|52
|15
|26
|5
|6
|41
|132
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
