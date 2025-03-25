Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 25, 2025, 10:10 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 51 36 10 2 3 77 197 116
Huntsville 49 31 13 4 1 67 167 129
Roanoke 51 30 16 2 3 65 179 143
Fayetteville 51 27 18 5 1 60 148 166
Birmingham 49 26 18 4 1 57 152 146
Knoxville 52 24 22 4 2 54 145 175
Evansville 51 23 21 2 5 53 139 153
Quad City 52 23 25 2 2 50 153 175
Macon 52 20 28 4 0 44 126 159
Pensacola 52 15 26 5 6 41 132 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

