GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 36 10 2 3 77 197 116 Huntsville 49 31 13 4 1 67 167 129 Roanoke 51 30 16 2 3 65 179 143 Fayetteville 51 27 18 5 1 60 148 166 Birmingham 49 26 18 4 1 57 152 146 Knoxville 52 24 22 4 2 54 145 175 Evansville 51 23 21 2 5 53 139 153 Quad City 52 23 25 2 2 50 153 175 Macon 52 20 28 4 0 44 126 159 Pensacola 52 15 26 5 6 41 132 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 1

Peoria 1, Pensacola 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

