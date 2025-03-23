All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 35 10 2 3 75 196 116…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 35 10 2 3 75 196 116 Huntsville 49 31 13 4 1 67 167 129 Roanoke 50 30 15 2 3 65 178 139 Fayetteville 50 26 18 5 1 58 144 165 Birmingham 49 26 18 4 1 57 152 146 Knoxville 52 24 22 4 2 54 145 175 Evansville 51 23 21 2 5 53 139 153 Quad City 52 23 25 2 2 50 153 175 Macon 52 20 28 4 0 44 126 159 Pensacola 51 15 26 5 5 40 132 175

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 0

Knoxville 5, Macon 4

Peoria 6, Huntsville 3

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 3, Evansville 2

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

