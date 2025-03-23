All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|50
|35
|10
|2
|3
|75
|196
|116
|Huntsville
|49
|31
|13
|4
|1
|67
|167
|129
|Roanoke
|50
|30
|15
|2
|3
|65
|178
|139
|Fayetteville
|50
|26
|18
|5
|1
|58
|144
|165
|Birmingham
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|152
|146
|Knoxville
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|145
|175
|Evansville
|51
|23
|21
|2
|5
|53
|139
|153
|Quad City
|52
|23
|25
|2
|2
|50
|153
|175
|Macon
|52
|20
|28
|4
|0
|44
|126
|159
|Pensacola
|51
|15
|26
|5
|5
|40
|132
|175
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 0
Knoxville 5, Macon 4
Peoria 6, Huntsville 3
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2
Quad City 3, Evansville 2
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
