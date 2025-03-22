All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|49
|34
|10
|2
|3
|73
|190
|113
|Huntsville
|48
|31
|12
|4
|1
|67
|164
|123
|Roanoke
|49
|30
|14
|2
|3
|65
|178
|137
|Fayetteville
|49
|25
|18
|5
|1
|56
|142
|165
|Birmingham
|48
|25
|18
|4
|1
|55
|148
|144
|Evansville
|50
|23
|21
|2
|4
|52
|137
|150
|Knoxville
|51
|23
|22
|4
|2
|52
|140
|171
|Quad City
|51
|22
|25
|2
|2
|48
|150
|173
|Macon
|51
|20
|27
|4
|0
|44
|122
|154
|Pensacola
|50
|15
|25
|5
|5
|40
|130
|171
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Knoxville 2, Roanoke 1
Peoria 3, Huntsville 0
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
