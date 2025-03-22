All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 49 34 10 2 3 73 190 113…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 49 34 10 2 3 73 190 113 Huntsville 48 31 12 4 1 67 164 123 Roanoke 49 30 14 2 3 65 178 137 Fayetteville 49 25 18 5 1 56 142 165 Birmingham 48 25 18 4 1 55 148 144 Evansville 50 23 21 2 4 52 137 150 Knoxville 51 23 22 4 2 52 140 171 Quad City 51 22 25 2 2 48 150 173 Macon 51 20 27 4 0 44 122 154 Pensacola 50 15 25 5 5 40 130 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 2, Roanoke 1

Peoria 3, Huntsville 0

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

