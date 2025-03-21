All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|33
|10
|2
|3
|71
|187
|113
|Huntsville
|47
|31
|11
|4
|1
|67
|164
|120
|Roanoke
|48
|30
|13
|2
|3
|65
|177
|135
|Fayetteville
|48
|24
|18
|5
|1
|54
|137
|163
|Birmingham
|47
|24
|18
|4
|1
|53
|145
|142
|Evansville
|50
|23
|21
|2
|4
|52
|137
|150
|Knoxville
|50
|22
|22
|4
|2
|50
|138
|170
|Quad City
|51
|22
|25
|2
|2
|48
|150
|173
|Macon
|50
|20
|26
|4
|0
|44
|120
|149
|Pensacola
|49
|15
|25
|4
|5
|39
|128
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 2, Macon 1
Quad City 5, Evansville 2
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
