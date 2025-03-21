All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 10 2 3 71 187 113…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 10 2 3 71 187 113 Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120 Roanoke 48 30 13 2 3 65 177 135 Fayetteville 48 24 18 5 1 54 137 163 Birmingham 47 24 18 4 1 53 145 142 Evansville 50 23 21 2 4 52 137 150 Knoxville 50 22 22 4 2 50 138 170 Quad City 51 22 25 2 2 48 150 173 Macon 50 20 26 4 0 44 120 149 Pensacola 49 15 25 4 5 39 128 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Macon 1

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.