All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|33
|10
|2
|3
|71
|187
|113
|Huntsville
|47
|31
|11
|4
|1
|67
|164
|120
|Roanoke
|48
|30
|13
|2
|3
|65
|177
|135
|Fayetteville
|48
|24
|18
|5
|1
|54
|137
|163
|Evansville
|49
|23
|20
|2
|4
|52
|135
|145
|Birmingham
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|143
|141
|Knoxville
|50
|22
|22
|4
|2
|50
|138
|170
|Quad City
|50
|21
|25
|2
|2
|46
|145
|171
|Macon
|49
|20
|26
|3
|0
|43
|119
|147
|Pensacola
|49
|15
|25
|4
|5
|39
|128
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 10:30 a.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
