SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2025, 10:12 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 48 33 10 2 3 71 187 113
Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120
Roanoke 48 30 13 2 3 65 177 135
Fayetteville 48 24 18 5 1 54 137 163
Evansville 49 23 20 2 4 52 135 145
Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141
Knoxville 50 22 22 4 2 50 138 170
Quad City 50 21 25 2 2 46 145 171
Macon 49 20 26 3 0 43 119 147
Pensacola 49 15 25 4 5 39 128 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 10:30 a.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

