All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 47 33 9 2 3 71 186 111 Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120 Roanoke 47 29 13 2 3 63 174 134 Fayetteville 47 23 18 5 1 52 134 161 Evansville 48 23 19 2 4 52 133 142 Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141 Knoxville 49 21 22 4 2 48 136 169 Quad City 49 20 25 2 2 44 142 171 Macon 48 20 25 3 0 43 118 144 Pensacola 48 15 24 4 5 39 128 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Evansville 3, Fayetteville 2

Macon 2, Roanoke 1

Peoria 4, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

