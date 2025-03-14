All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|47
|33
|9
|2
|3
|71
|186
|111
|Huntsville
|47
|31
|11
|4
|1
|67
|164
|120
|Roanoke
|47
|29
|13
|2
|3
|63
|174
|134
|Fayetteville
|47
|23
|18
|5
|1
|52
|134
|161
|Evansville
|48
|23
|19
|2
|4
|52
|133
|142
|Birmingham
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|143
|141
|Knoxville
|49
|21
|22
|4
|2
|48
|136
|169
|Quad City
|49
|20
|25
|2
|2
|44
|142
|171
|Macon
|48
|20
|25
|3
|0
|43
|118
|144
|Pensacola
|48
|15
|24
|4
|5
|39
|128
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Evansville 3, Fayetteville 2
Macon 2, Roanoke 1
Peoria 4, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 3, Quad City 2
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
