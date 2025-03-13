All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|46
|32
|9
|2
|3
|69
|182
|109
|Huntsville
|47
|31
|11
|4
|1
|67
|164
|120
|Roanoke
|46
|29
|12
|2
|3
|63
|173
|132
|Birmingham
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|143
|141
|Fayetteville
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|132
|158
|Evansville
|46
|22
|18
|2
|4
|50
|130
|138
|Knoxville
|47
|20
|21
|4
|2
|46
|132
|165
|Quad City
|48
|20
|24
|2
|2
|44
|140
|168
|Macon
|47
|19
|25
|3
|0
|41
|116
|143
|Pensacola
|47
|14
|24
|4
|5
|37
|125
|163
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 4
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
