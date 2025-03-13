Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2025, 10:11 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 46 32 9 2 3 69 182 109
Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120
Roanoke 46 29 12 2 3 63 173 132
Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141
Fayetteville 46 23 18 4 1 51 132 158
Evansville 46 22 18 2 4 50 130 138
Knoxville 47 20 21 4 2 46 132 165
Quad City 48 20 24 2 2 44 140 168
Macon 47 19 25 3 0 41 116 143
Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 4

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up