All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 9 2 3 69 182 109…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 9 2 3 69 182 109 Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120 Roanoke 46 29 12 2 3 63 173 132 Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141 Fayetteville 46 23 18 4 1 51 132 158 Evansville 46 22 18 2 4 50 130 138 Knoxville 47 20 21 4 2 46 132 165 Quad City 48 20 24 2 2 44 140 168 Macon 47 19 25 3 0 41 116 143 Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 4

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.