All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|46
|32
|9
|2
|3
|69
|182
|109
|Huntsville
|47
|31
|11
|4
|1
|67
|164
|120
|Roanoke
|45
|28
|12
|2
|3
|61
|168
|128
|Birmingham
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|143
|141
|Fayetteville
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|128
|153
|Evansville
|46
|22
|18
|2
|4
|50
|130
|138
|Knoxville
|47
|20
|21
|4
|2
|46
|132
|165
|Quad City
|48
|20
|24
|2
|2
|44
|140
|168
|Macon
|47
|19
|25
|3
|0
|41
|116
|143
|Pensacola
|47
|14
|24
|4
|5
|37
|125
|163
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
