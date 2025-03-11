Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 11, 2025, 10:11 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 46 32 9 2 3 69 182 109
Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120
Roanoke 45 28 12 2 3 61 168 128
Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141
Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153
Evansville 46 22 18 2 4 50 130 138
Knoxville 47 20 21 4 2 46 132 165
Quad City 48 20 24 2 2 44 140 168
Macon 47 19 25 3 0 41 116 143
Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

