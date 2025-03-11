All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 9 2 3 69 182 109…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 9 2 3 69 182 109 Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120 Roanoke 45 28 12 2 3 61 168 128 Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141 Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153 Evansville 46 22 18 2 4 50 130 138 Knoxville 47 20 21 4 2 46 132 165 Quad City 48 20 24 2 2 44 140 168 Macon 47 19 25 3 0 41 116 143 Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

