All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98 Huntsville 46 31 10 4 1 67 161 116 Roanoke 45 28 12 2 3 61 168 128 Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141 Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153 Evansville 45 21 18 2 4 48 126 135 Knoxville 47 20 21 4 2 46 132 165 Macon 47 19 25 3 0 41 116 143 Quad City 45 18 23 2 2 40 129 163 Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 1

Birmingham 6, Roanoke 5

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.